Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,257,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $48,914,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,283.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 948,507 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.