Man Group plc Has $2.78 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $257,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dover by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97,527 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

DOV stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.89. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $121.14 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.