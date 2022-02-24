Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $74,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of DT opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 152.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

