Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 179,321 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,321 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.