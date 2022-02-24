United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.