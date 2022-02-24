LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.46 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

