Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

