Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $80,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of CXM opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

