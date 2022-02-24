Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $86,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

