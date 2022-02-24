Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $104.83 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

