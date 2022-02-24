Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402,264 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group worth $77,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HURN stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

