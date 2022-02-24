Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

