InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in InterDigital by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in InterDigital by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 169,889 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,816,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

