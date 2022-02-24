LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,599,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $284.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

