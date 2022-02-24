LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

