LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter.

GWX opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

