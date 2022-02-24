iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $72.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.