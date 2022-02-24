LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $79.41 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

