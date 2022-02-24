LPL Financial LLC Purchases 62,314 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

XMHQ opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

