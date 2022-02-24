Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innoviva by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 133,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.