Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 15,804 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

TNDM stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

