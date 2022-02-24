Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.99.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

