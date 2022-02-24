Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $513,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

