Verition Fund Management LLC Has $498,000 Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,478 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ferro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ferro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ferro by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Ferro (Get Rating)

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

