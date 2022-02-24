Insider Selling: Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

