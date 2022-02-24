Insider Selling: Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
