Timothy Emanuelson Sells 778 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLK opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

