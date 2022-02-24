Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 195 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MOH opened at $303.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.32 and a 200-day moving average of $288.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.22 and a 52-week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

