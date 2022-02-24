Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) VP Buys $47,940.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) VP Philip A. Downing bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $577.16 million, a P/E ratio of -125.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOTV. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.