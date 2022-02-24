Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) VP Buys $47,940.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) VP Philip A. Downing bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $577.16 million, a P/E ratio of -125.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOTV. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

