Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,295 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

LUMN stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

