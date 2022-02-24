Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,068,956.54 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,925,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 151.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $21,099,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.