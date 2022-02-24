Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

