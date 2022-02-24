Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 642 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $5,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

