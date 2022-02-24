Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

PODD stock opened at $230.82 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.