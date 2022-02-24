Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.27 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.