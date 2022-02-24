Millennium Management LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,858,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter worth $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Gerdau stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

