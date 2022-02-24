Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.41.
Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
