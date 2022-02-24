Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

