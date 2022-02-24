Millennium Management LLC Sells 32,555 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,555 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

