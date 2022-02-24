Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,614 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $73,317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 660,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 70,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,891. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

