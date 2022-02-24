11,410 Shares in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

