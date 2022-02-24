Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

