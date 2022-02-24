Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,533,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VATE opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Innovate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.02.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

