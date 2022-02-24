RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $121.09 and a 1-year high of $394.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

