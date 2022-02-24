Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Benchmark

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Shares of NXST opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $130.60 and a 1-year high of $185.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.05. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

