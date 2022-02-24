Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to “Hold”

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

PTVE opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

