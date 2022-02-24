19,066 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

