DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $245,000.

TOLZ stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

