Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Separately, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of VEGI opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

