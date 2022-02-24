Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

