Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 299 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,984,000 after buying an additional 302,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,538,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGHG opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

