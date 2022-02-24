Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Acquires $200,000.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Summer Road Llc bought 1,477 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc bought 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $235,764.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc acquired 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $102,303.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc acquired 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $21.48.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

